NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is eternally grateful for all it took for the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the NBA title. A journey he looks forward to telling his baby son, Ares Alexander, one day.

On Tuesday, Alexander spoke movingly on ESPN about what the championship means to him as a father, per Hoops Hype. He credits Ares for helping him to evolve as a man.

“I barely slept last night cuz he was screaming in the crib,” he said. “Ever since he’s walked into my life, I view the world differently. I’ve viewed everything differently. Without him, I wouldn’t be the man I am today. He’ll understand that one day.”

On Sunday, the Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 103-91 to win their first NBA championship as the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 1979, the then-Seattle SuperSonics won the title before becoming the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008.

The Thunder were carried to the title due to several factors. They finished with the best record in the NBA with a 68-14 record.

In the Finals, their defense forced the Pacers to turn the ball over numerous times. In turn, the Thunder outscored them 32-10 in points off turnovers in Game 7.

The Thunder also had depth to their roster with Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren, and Alex Caruso providing considerable performances. Guard Jalen Williams came through in Game 5 with 40 points to put the Thunder up 3-2 in the series.

But they don't get there without Alexander.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the shining knight for the Thunder

Alexander not only can tell his son they won, but he was named the NBA MVP. He led the league in scoring averaging 32.7 points per game, along with 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

His son got to see Alexander win WCF MVP award after the Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

In the Finals, Alexander averaged 30.3 points and 5.6 assists per game throughout the series.

In Game 7, Alexander had a double double with 29 points and 12 assists.