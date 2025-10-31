With the Oklahoma City Thunder coming back to beat the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and also having a 127-108 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday, it brings the team to a perfect 6-0 record to start the season. As the Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has put on masterclasses on the court, there was a concerning situation off the court as his house was believed to have been broken into.

From a local broadcast in the Oklahoma City area, they would report that in the city of Nichols Hills, the home of Gilgeous-Alexander, experienced a break-in. It seemed to have happened at the same time as when Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City were hosting the Wizards on Thursday night.

“And we are following breaking news out of the northwest part of the metro. A heavy police presence in a Nichols Hills neighborhood. Initial reports indicate this is a home break-in,” the local broadcast said.

“It is believed to be the home of OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA, as we all know, wrapped up a game at the Paycom Center tonight,” the local broadcast continued. “The Oklahoma City police helicopter is overhead right now. We also know there's a police dog on scene, a canine, and there are several officers going in and out of the house. That vehicle you see there is Nichols Hills police. We are still gathering information on this.”

Thunder general manager Sam Presti was "at the scene" to check

While Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder look to defend their championship from last season, the most important priority for the star and team now is assessing the situation of the break-in. According to reporting from Destini Pittman of News 9 in the local area, police came after the win over the Wizards and “searched the home for several hours.”

Plus, team general manager Sam Presti was “at the scene” to check on the situation.

“Multiple police officers responded to the scene and searched the home for several hours,” Pittman wrote. “News 9 crews on the ground spotted Thunder General Manager Sam Presti at the scene. It is unknown if any arrests have been made at this time.”

At any rate, the focus will go back to the court as Oklahoma City looks to stay undefeated as the team next takes on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.