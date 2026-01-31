As the reigning MVP and defending champion, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is once again leading this year's race for Most Valuable Player. He received an impressive compliment from Hall of Fame guard and Prime analyst Steve Nash. Amid his team's injuries, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead the Thunder's offense at a high level through three losses in four tries, including a 123-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As a Canadian-born former NBA guard and two-time MVP, Nash crowned SGA the best Canadian NBA player ever, he said, as part of an in-studio game that declared Nash the best to hail from Canada, per NBA on Prime.

Steve Nash says SGA, not him is the best Canadian player of all time pic.twitter.com/HLWy40nsb0 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 31, 2026

Steve Nash was an eight-time All-Star, five-time assist champion, and seven-time All-NBA guard and retired without winning a championship. Nash was part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team as one of the best 75 players to ever play in the association.

While leading this year's MVP race, Gilgeous-Alexander will look to lead the Thunder to its first back-to-back championship run in franchise history.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander questions Thunder's ‘plan'

Article Continues Below

If the Thunder returns to the win column, it's going to need an aggressive approach against a team like the Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander questioned the Thunder's plan against the Timberwolves after Thursday's road loss. In a Western Conference Finals rematch, SGA anticipated a very competitive matchup.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander questioned whether the Thunder were prepared to the best of its ability, he said, during his postgame media availability, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

Here’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after OKC’s loss to Minnesota pic.twitter.com/CUXeJyIUy0 — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) January 30, 2026

From one playoff opponent to another in the Nuggets, the Thunder will have its hands full on the road in its rematch of last year's Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.