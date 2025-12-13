Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams is eager to face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup semifinals on Saturday. Still, he had some interesting words to say about the Golden State Warriors' 73-9 record. Amid the Thunder's near-perfect start, which has stretched to an impressive 24-1 record thus far, many fans are predicting Oklahoma City will top the 2015-16 Warriors' 73-9 mark for the best regular-season record in NBA history.

While Williams understands the Thunder is in a position to break the Warriors' regular-season record, he admits, it's not a goal for him this season.

“Is there a chance? Yeah, there’s a chance, I don’t know if that's a goal,” Williams said. “I'm not going to say we can't do it, either. Nobody likes to lose. We're not going into these games losing. Obviously, there’s a bigger goal than the record. It's more so like, if we can go into every game and we can play those games and win them, and win them in a way that we're comfortable winning, then, yeah. At the end of the day, I'm not going to limit our team, but that's not a goal.”

Jalen Williams on breaking the Warriors 73-9 record "Yeah there's a chance, I wouldn't say that's the goal. Obviously there's a bigger goal than the record"

The Thunder's 24-1 start ties the Warriors for the best start to a regular season that the NBA has ever seen from a team 25 games into a campaign. Williams made his regular-season debut in a 123-119 win against the Phoenix Suns. He's averaging 17.3 points on 47.6% shooting, 6.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals through six games, thus far.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder beating Warriors' 73 wins

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared a different take from what Jalen Williams said, regarding the Warriors' NBA regular-season record of 73-9. The Thunder will look to edge closer to 74 wins in Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal game against the Spurs. Isaiah Hartenstein makes his return to the lineup after missing the past six games due to a right calf injury.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, beating the Warriors' regular-season record means something to him, as it would yield winning at the highest rate the NBA has ever seen, he said, during his media availability ahead of facing the Spurs.

“Absolutely, winning matters, and no matter what form it looks like, to me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So, absolutely.”

"Absolutely. Winning matters. And no matter what form it looks like to me." Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on whether the Thunder places any importance on chasing the 73-win record

The Thunder will look to extend its longest winning streak in franchise history to 17 in Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal game against the Spurs.