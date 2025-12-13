The 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl delivered a game for the ages. What began as a defensive exhibition by Tremaine Jackson’s Prairie View A&M Panthers and a pitch-perfect game for Cam Peters quickly devolved into a nightmare for Chennis Berry’s Bulldogs, only to see South Carolina State stage the largest comeback in Celebration Bowl history, ultimately winning in a four-overtime classic.

In the first quarter, Prairie View’s defense set the tone immediately, sacking William Atkins IV and forcing him out of rhythm. Meanwhile, Coach Jackson made the first offensive adjustment, exploiting a surprisingly weak South Carolina State secondary. Quarterback Cam Peters was phenomenal, standing tall in the pocket, diagnosing the defense, and connecting with Ethan John for a 16-yard touchdown. Prairie View's offensive play calling simply overwhelmed the Bulldog defense. By the end of the first quarter, South Carolina State had only 24 yards of total offense, looking out of sync against a defense that proved why it is the best in HBCU football.

This was the worst I have seen a Chennis Berry team look, both offensively and defensively, in three years. The second quarter saw Prairie View’s dominance reach a crescendo. The defensive front denied Atkins any time to find his reads. On offense, the play calling was simply insane—highlighted by a flea-flicker into a screen pass to Cam Peters for a 24-yard reception.

On the next play, Peters ran into the end zone totally untouched on a designed QB run. Peters was dicing up the secondary as a passer, demonstrating a major flaw in the Bulldog defense that had previously been masked by their elite front four. Adding to the chaos, Atkins was visibly injured—the cameras spotlighted a huge cut on his hand that clearly affected his ability to throw. South Carolina State's offensive line, usually nimble, was completely outmatched. The half ended with Prairie View A&M leading 21-0, capping an 11-play, 95-yard drive. I didn't see a way the Bulldogs could come back.

Whatever Chennis Berry and his staff said at halftime—whatever adjustments they made—it worked. They started the third quarter like a totally different team. The lifeline came early when the South Carolina State defense forced a fumble on a complex reverse play by Prairie View on a confounding playcall. The Bulldogs recovered the ball in the red zone and immediately scored on the next play, courtesy of a Tyler Smith five-yard rush. The confidence surged. The explosive offense I predicted finally materialized, putting up huge chunks of plays quickly.

With William Atkins visibly hurt in the second quarter, Ryan Stubblefield was subbed in at quarterback and immediately provided the offense a massive spark. Stubblefield and his receivers took over, and South Carolina State was STRIKING BACK! They scored 21 unanswered points to tie the game at 21-21 midway through the third quarter, completing the largest comeback in Celebration Bowl history. Jordan Smith was instrumental, catching the 19-yard touchdown pass that tied the game. This comeback was straight out of a John Cena match, who is fittingly retiring later on tonight. They simply refused to give up!

The fourth quarter was a pure shootout. Stubblefield and Smith continued their insane QB-WR combo, but Cam Peters, undeterred by the comeback, was equally poised. Peters kept Prairie View alive, hitting Cameron Bonner for a 78-yard touchdown. Peters finished regulation with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing)—an incredible performance. Stubblefield proved his own clutch gene, converting a key fourth down and later tying the game at 35-35 with a one-yard run. The game headed to overtime after Stubblefield took a sack, preventing a final play in regulation.

All four OTs were pure chaos. After an early field goal by Prairie View's Diego Alfaro made it 38-35, the momentum shifted when Kevin Davis intercepted a Stubblefield pass. Prairie View took a knee, intending to kick the easy game-winning field goal, but Alfaro missed the 38-yard attempt wide right! Even on the sideline, Tremaine Jackson was befuddled at what had just occurred.

In the fourth overtime, the defenses remained stout. South Carolina State converted on a tight goal-line push, which the referees called a touchdown. The Replay looked as if it actually wasn't a touchdown, and it will be hotly debated Prairie View then had one chance to match on a two-point conversion. Cam Peers looked to once again be the hero of the day as he darted towards the endzone, but the South Carolina State defense—the engine of this team—got to Cam Peters and stripped him of the ball.

South Carolina State did the impossible. They withstood a 21-0 halftime deficit to win the Celebration Bowl. This victory is a monument to Chennis Berry’s coaching, proving his ability to instill culture and build a sustained winner—even in a year where he had to replenish his roster with 44 new players. They claimed the title in the most improbable fashion, pulling off the biggest comeback in Celebration Bowl history.