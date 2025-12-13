The San Antonio Spurs have made it to the NBA Cup semifinals without Victor Wembanyama, but they might be getting their star center back in the lineup for their pivotal clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder after a month-long injury absence. Here is everything we know about Victor Wembanyama's injury and his playing status against the Thunder.

Victor Wembanyama injury status vs. Thunder

Victor Wembanyama has been out since Nov. 14 with a calf strain but is listed as probable to return Saturday night. The Spurs are expecting to have him back in the lineup, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

Although calf injuries can be tricky, Charania noted that the “final clearance” would come after the Spurs' Friday practice session. Considering he is still listed as probable since then, the 21-year-old appears highly likely to end a 12-game absence against the Thunder.

The Spurs have been shockingly potent without Wembanyama, going 9-3 without him, but his return comes at the right time against the defending NBA champions. Wembanyama rejoins the team for its first home game in 11 days after a four-game road trip.

Should he return, the Spurs will have a fully healthy lineup for the first time in weeks. The only other players listed on their injury report are their three two-way players — Harrison Ingram, David Jones-Garcia and Riley Minix.

The Thunder also expect to be close to full strength for the semifinal matchup. Oklahoma City will be without Isaiah Joe, who will miss his fourth consecutive game with a knee injury. Rookie Nikola Topic also remains sidelined after being recently diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Spurs injury report

Harrison Ingram, Out (G-League; Two-way)

David Jones-Garcia, Out (G-League; Two-way)

Riley Minix, Out (G-League; Two-way)

Victor Wembanyama, Probable (Left calf strain)

Thunder injury report

Isaiah Joe, Out (Left knee contusion)

Thomas Sorber, Out (Right knee surgery recovery)

Nikola Topic, Out (Surgery recovery)