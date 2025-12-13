Christian McCaffrey allayed concerns about his recent illness after logging a full practice session on Friday, but fans should never celebrate too early when it comes to the star running back's status. He is now considered questionable for Sunday's home game versus the Tennessee Titans due to a back injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Although there is not much information currently known about this issue, a McCaffrey health scare is arguably what fans fear most. The 49ers are somehow still in an NFC Wild Card slot after enduring so many injury problems, but their chances of survival would obviously decrease rapidly if the former Offensive Player of the Year were to miss extended time. Fortunately, the injury does not appear serious. McCaffrey is still expected to be “good to go,” against the Titans according to Schefter.

Everyone can take a breathe, at least for now. While there is obviously concern about the two-time First-Team All-Pro potentially suffering a setback, this report indicates that the Niners are not worried. Players push through pain and discomfort all the time, especially during a heated playoff race, but one would assume that San Francisco would not be reckless with McCaffrey.