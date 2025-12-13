Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue canceled practice on Saturday, electing to do a team film study ahead of facing the Memphis Grizzlies. As the Clippers continue to move on from Chris Paul, who's still waiting to see the next step in his career, this season, Lue says players' availability played a part in his decision to cancel practice.

Without enough healthy players, coach Lue says the Clippers eventually had their team practice, in preparation of facing the Grizzlies, canceled on Saturday, per Clippers reporter Joey Linn.

“[Nicolas Batum] had to go home sick. We had a couple of guys who weren't going to be able to practice, today. So, I thought our film session was really good. I thought our guys understood what we're looking for. What we're talking about. Then, tomorrow we'll be able to go live, hopefully, we'll get a few bodies back.”

When a reporter asked Tyronn Lue which Clippers players were unable to attend, he wouldn't reveals any names.

“Just having film session with guys that were healthy, being able to do individual stuff, and do what they need to do. Then, tomorrow, hopefully, we got a whole group that's able to practice,” Lue added, but wouldn't reveal which players were unactive. “I can’t say anything. I don’t think I can say that.”

The Clippers canceled practice today and just did film. Ty Lue said the decision was because certain players couldn’t practice, but he wouldn’t say who. “I can’t say. I don’t think I can say that.” pic.twitter.com/B7tw5RZI87 — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 13, 2025

The Clippers, who are coming off of a two-point loss (115-113) to the Houston Rockets on Thursday, are on a three-game skid, and have lost eight of their last nine games.

Steve Ballmer's reported ‘insane addiction' with Clippers player

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is accused of favoring Kawhi Leonard, which is stunting the team's overall growth, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. Ballmer allegiance to Leonard is impacting the Clippers' future, Amick said, per FanDuel Sports' Run It Back

“I don’t see it because, Steve Ballmer man, he has just got this, inexplicable, in my opinion, borderline insane addiction to this group. If that makes sense,” Amick said. “I don’t understand it because when you talk about Kawhi, and regardless of the truth regarding that scandal. The level of scrutiny and distraction that has come from that partnership with Kawhi has been so problematic.

“But Steve has never wavered in his loyalty to Kawhi and continues to barrel down that road,” Amick concluded.

The Clippers will look to bounce back in the win column when they host the Grizzlies on Sunday.