The stage is set for Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder to reach their first Western Conference Finals in nine years.

After the Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 112-105 in Game 5, taking a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven series, they can eliminate the Nuggets on the road in Game 6. It's an opportunity, Caruso says, Oklahoma City shouldn't take lightly heading into Thursday's matchup.

Caruso's heading into a potential close-out matchup with a get-it-done mindset, fearing what giving the Nuggets new life in a possible Game 7 could look like for the Thunder.

“Mentality is to finish the job. You don't want to give a team that's fighting for their life any hope or belief. That's probably the most dangerous thing you can do.

“So for us, we're one win away from going to the conference finals. That's where we're at. That's our mentality, and it's not about that we got two chances to do it. No, we want to come in here and win tonight and finish the job.”

With the Nuggets on the brink of elimination at home, eliminating Denver on its home floor will be a tall task for Caruso and the Thunder. Nuggets All-Star and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic turned in his best performance of the second-round series, finishing with 44 points on 17-of-25 attempts, including 5-of-7 from deep, 15 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

It came in a losing effort. However, the MVP candidate could have a similar performance up his sleeve against Alex Caruso and the Thunder on Thursday with the Nuggets' season on the line.

Mark Daigneault's message to Thunder's non-believers after Game 5

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed his non-believers after Game 5 and their little impact on his team's mindset. Daigneault says none of the outside noise surrounding the team infiltrates the Thunder, who are one win away from eliminating the 2023 champion Nuggets heading into Game 6.

“We don’t play to answer anybody. We just play for one another, for our fans. The guys have an unbelievable connection in the locker room. That’s enough for us, and they’ve had an unbelievable spirit,” Daigneault said.

“That’s what they’ve accomplished to this point, and it’s why they show the type of resolve on a night. For a lot of that game, we didn’t have our fastball. But we hang around long enough and showed great will and connectedness down the stretch.”

The Nuggets will host the Thunder in Game 6 on Thursday.