In a game that was eerily similar to how Game 4 turned out, the Oklahoma City Thunder came back from a fourth-quarter deficit to take a 112-105 Game 5 win over the Denver Nuggets to grab the lead in the series, 3-2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's had his fair share of rough shooting nights in the series, was the primary catalyst in the Thunder's victory yet again, putting up 31 points, six rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 12-23 from the field — and he also made the dagger triple that put OKC up by six, 109-103, and out of the Nuggets' reach.

What has stood out over the past two games is the Thunder being more fresh and rested by the time the fourth quarter rolls around. They outscored the Nuggets, 29-18, in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and blew Denver out in the final frame yet again in Game 5, 34-19, en route to a seven-point victory.

While Gilgeous-Alexander deserves plenty of credit for getting OKC across the finish line as the victor, the Thunder's depth is shining through especially when compared to the Nuggets' barebones rotation — with the presumptive 2025 NBA MVP saying that his team has no weak links whatsoever.

“Two games in a row, they've had our back and we were able to pull out the W,” Gilgeous-Alexander told TNT's Stephanie Ready in his postgame interview. “You're only as good as your weakest link and all 10 of our guys are ready to go no matter the stage and you guys see it every night.”

Thunder flex depth over exhausted Nuggets

This Thunder squad won 68 games for plenty of reasons, and one of those is the incredible depth that they can boast. In Game 4, it was Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace who made big shots to cut the Nuggets' lead, and then in Game 5, it was Luguentz Dort's turn to catch fire. It wasn't even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who made the go-ahead three that gave OKC the lead for good, it was Jalen Williams.

It's rare for any contending team to utilize 10 players in their playoff rotation. But the Thunder's depth has made it easy for head coach Mark Daigneault to trust his guys. This is in stark contrast to how the Nuggets have been operating all postseason long, as they have only relied upon three bench players (Russell Westbrook, Peyton Watson, and very limited minutes from Julian Strawther) throughout the series against OKC thus far.

The Thunder's contending mantra may not be “Strength In Numbers”, but it might as well be.