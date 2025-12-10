The Philadelphia Phillies made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason when they re-signed Kyle Schwarber to a $150 million contract. For the Phillies, retaining Schwarber was one of their top priorities.

They made that clear with the five-year pact they offered the designated hitter. General manager Preston Mattingly broke down exactly why the Phillies got Schwarber back into their lineup, via MLB Network.

“We've been very clear all offseason that Kyle is a priority for us. Not just on the field but in the clubhouse. He means so much to our organization, to our fanbase.”

“He's been one of our leaders. Since we've signed him, we've done a lot of winning with that group. He's been a big part of that.”

Article Continues Below

"We've been very clear all offseason that Kyle's a priority for us… he means so much to our organization, to our fanbase." Phillies GM Preston Mattingly chimes in on Kyle Schwarber's reported return to Philadelphia. MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/EHqLNLVeiq — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 10, 2025

The Phillies have made the playoffs every year since 2022. However, after reaching the World Series during the 2022 season and National League Championship Series in 2023, Philadelphia hasn't advanced past the National League Division Series. Re-signing Schwarber shows the Phillies' intent towards going on deeper playoff runs.

Since joining Philadelphia in 2022, Schwarber has hit .226 with 187 home runs and 434 RBIs. During the 2025 campaign, he led MLB with 132 RBIs and the National League in home runs with 56. Schwarber was named to his third All-Star Game and finished second in NL MVP voting.

The Phillies are building their roster with their sights set on winning the World Series. That includes having Schwarber in the middle of the lineup. While Philadelphia will continue to be connected to many of the top free agents, re-signing Schwarber was the top item on their wish list.