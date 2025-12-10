The Atlanta Braves and Truist Bank have officially completed their Homers for Hank project, a $1 million initiative designed to strengthen baseball and softball programs at HBCUs. Launched in honor of Braves legend Hank Aaron, the effort provided critical funding, upgraded facilities, and expanded resources for student-athletes across multiple HBCUs. By closing out the project, the Braves not only celebrated Aaron’s legacy but also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing opportunities for Black athletes within collegiate sports.

The initiative, launched in 2021 with support from the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, has provided transformative resources to baseball and softball programs across six HBCUs. Over the past four years, participating institutions have benefited from upgraded equipment and significant field enhancements designed to strengthen player development and program competitiveness. The 2025 recipients—Alabama A&M University, Albany State University, Benedict College, Calvin University, Jackson State University, and South Carolina State University—received substantial upgrades, including HD camera systems, arena-style batting cages, field maintenance equipment, and advanced HitTrax technology. Thanks to the generosity of the initiative, each campus has experienced meaningful improvements that will support student-athletes for years to come.

All of the projects supported by the 2025 initiative have been completed, with the exception of Benedict College’s upgrades, which are expected to be finalized by the end of the year. Throughout each Braves season, Truist contributed $755 to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund for every Atlanta home run—an homage to Hank Aaron’s historic 755 career homers—helping fulfill the initiative’s five-year, $1 million commitment. In addition to this year’s recipients, several other HBCUs, including Clark Atlanta University, Savannah State University, Tennessee State University, Tougaloo College, and Tuskegee University, have also benefited from the ongoing support provided through the Homers for Hank program.

In addition to its support for HBCUs, the Atlanta Braves extends its community impact through the Braves Park Projects Together with Truist initiative, which provides local parks and recreation centers with essential field and ballpark improvements aimed at enhancing playability and safety. Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, the program also directed resources to assist facilities in Western North Carolina, helping restore damaged fields and ensure communities could return to safe, functional recreational spaces.

HBCUs aren’t the only schools benefiting from this level of investment. Through the Hank Aaron Diamonds initiative, supported in partnership with Truist, the Atlanta Braves are also funding infield upgrades for schools within the Atlanta Public School District. Together, these efforts play a vital role in enhancing opportunities for student-athletes while continuing Hank Aaron’s enduring legacy of expanding access to quality baseball experiences.