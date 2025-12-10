Rapper Glorilla is putting HBCU marching band culture center stage in the new music video for her single “March.” The visual celebrates the precision, energy, and tradition of HBCU bands, featuring a standout performance by the Wilberforce University Hounds of Sounds Marching Band. With bold instrumentation, dynamic formations, and spirited choreography, the video channels the electrifying atmosphere of an HBCU halftime show while introducing a wider audience to the artistry and cultural significance of these historic programs.

Gloria’s inspiration for the video sparked after she hit the field with the Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band during this year’s Bayou Classic—one of the biggest, most celebrated events in HBCU football, where Grambling State and Southern University face off in a weekend packed with culture, music, and tradition. The classic event even drew rapper Juvenile, who performed alongside Southern University’s iconic Human Jukebox Marching Band.

In “March,” Gloria channels that same electric energy. She cleverly recreates the legendary Drumline scene, stepping into every role in the drumline as she waits for the drum major’s approval, adding a playful nod to the film’s legacy. She also taps into her inner HBCU majorette—high kicks, confidence, and all—delivering a performance that feels like a true halftime show. The result is a music video overflowing with authenticity, school spirit, and pure marching band magic.

GloRilla has quickly become a fan favorite across HBCU campuses. Earlier this year, she took the stage at the Honda Battle of the Bands—held for the first time ever on the West Coast in Las Vegas. The showcase featured powerhouse performances from some of the nation’s top HBCU marching bands, including Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Hampton University, North Carolina A&T State University, Southern University, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Her appearance added even more star power to an already electric lineup, further cementing her connection to HBCU culture and the marching band community.

In addition to her appearances on major stages, GloRilla has become one of the most requested performers for HBCU homecoming concerts. Last year, she headlined events at several campuses, including Virginia State University, Jackson State University, Norfolk State University, and Alabama A&M University, bringing her high-energy performances and undeniable stage presence to thousands of fans celebrating homecoming traditions.