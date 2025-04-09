OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault shared his perspective on Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic’s controversial fourth-quarter ejection in Tuesday’s 136-120 win at the Paycom Center. After a Thunder fan triggered Doncic into a reaction that led to his second technical foul, Daigneault defended the officials with skepticism on whether Luka’s words were toward a fan instead of an NBA official, J.T. Orr.

During his postgame availability, Daigneault delivered his take on the matter by revealing his history with the specific official during a road game against the Sacramento Kings.

“J.T. Orr, the referee that threw him out, and T’d him, gave me a tech in Sacramento for a very mild comment,” Daigneault said. “I don’t know exactly what was said, but I can almost guarantee it wasn’t as mild as what I said. And it was good to see him hold the line on the respect for the game standard from situation to situation, team to team. And I hope the league has those guys back when they do that.

“But I don’t know if that’s the case because it looks like an outlier when somebody T’s a guy. But there should be a line. If they cross it, there should be a technical, and you get what you tolerate. So, I give that crew a lot of credit for the way they managed it,” Daigneault concluded.

What does that line look like to Daigneault?

“They define it,” he replied. “It’s just like, follow through on what you define.”

Mark Daigneault addresses Luka Doncic's ejection and officials drawing a line for the respect of the game: "There should be a line. If they cross it, there should be a technical, and you get what you tolerate. So, I give that crew a lot of credit for the way they managed it"

After a 27-point Thunder loss to the Lakers, Daigneault and his team avenged their blowout by snapping a two-game skid in their regular-season finale at the Paycom Center.

Daigneault says Luka Doncic’s shouting was directed toward official

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault expounded his take on Lakers guard Luka Doncic’s actions. For Daigeanult, Doncic wouldn’t have received a second technical foul if his words were toward a fan in the crowd.

“It was directed at the official, from what I understand, but I asked the official. I always ask the officials what they say because I’m trying to calibrate where the line is,” Daigneault added. “I’ve heard some crazy stuff now. So, I’m trying to figure out where the line is. I’m not asking for a competitive advantage. We just don’t want a competitive disadvantage in those situations. I don’t think he would have thrown him if it wasn’t directed at him and pretty potent.”

Mark Daigneault says the comment that got Luka Doncic ejected in the fourth quarter was directed toward an official and not a fan: "It was directed at the official from what I understand… I don't think he would have thrown him if it wasn't directed at him and pretty potent"

Based on Daigneault’s history with this particular official, he’s taking the referee’s word at face value.