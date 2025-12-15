On Saturday, the Orlando Magic fell out of NBA Cup title contention with a loss to the New York Knicks in the semifinals round of the tournament, which was played in Las Vegas. The most concerning piece of news for Orlando coming out of that game was that guard Jalen Suggs left the game due to an injury and was unable to return.

On Monday, the Magic got an update on Suggs' health after the scary moment.

“The Magic say Jalen Suggs has been diagnosed with a left hip contusion. No recovery timetable has yet been announced,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein on X, formerly Twitter.

Suggs has been a great piece for the Magic over the years when he's on the floor, but unfortunately, that has been somewhat of a rare occurrence for Orlando.

Suggs has dealt with various big injuries throughout his NBA career thus far, and while a hip contusion may not seem like the most serious thing in the world, as Stein noted, no timetable has yet been announced for the star.

Suggs joins Franz Wagner as Magic starters who were recently injured in games against the Knicks, and if he is forced to miss any extended period of time, Orlando will have to rely even more heavily on players like Anthony Black to initiate offense on the perimeter and space the flor.

Overall, the Magic are still in a relatively good place overall, sitting at fourth in the Eastern Conference at this early juncture of the season, but it should be noted that they are only a half game above the ninth place slot.

In any case, the good news for the Magic is that they will still have a few more days off before their next game, which is set to take place on Thursday evening on the road against the Denver Nuggets.