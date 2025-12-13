As the Orlando Magic prepare for their NBA Cup semi-final matchup against the New York Knicks on Saturday night, Moritz Wagner reached a quiet but notable step in his recovery process.

An hour before tip-off, Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede shared video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Wagner on the floor in Las Vegas getting shots up in the post with light contact. The workout marked the most visible on-court activity Wagner has had since suffering a torn left ACL nearly one year ago.

“By far the most work I’ve seen #Magic center Moe Wagner do on the court as he’s continued to work his way back from a torn left ACL suffered almost a year ago,” Beede wrote.

By far the most work I’ve seen #Magic center Moe Wagner do on the court as he’s continued to work his way back from a torn left ACL suffered almost a year ago: pic.twitter.com/1YokCfRokE — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) December 13, 2025

Beede later shared another clip from the session, noting that Wagner finished his workout with perimeter shooting and free throws.

“#Magic center Moe Wagner, who’s continuing to work his way back, wrapped up his work in Vegas with a 3 from the top of the key and some free throws,” Beede wrote.

#Magic center Moe Wagner, who’s continuing to work his way back, wrapped up his work in Vegas with a 3 from the top of the key and some free throws: pic.twitter.com/3pOfPBt30K — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) December 13, 2025

The Magic (15-10) face the Knicks (17-7) at 5:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video in Las Vegas. Wagner is not expected to play, but his presence on the floor underscored continued progress in his rehabilitation.

Wagner, 28, last appeared in a regular-season game on Dec. 21 of last year during a win over the Miami Heat, when he sustained the ACL injury that ended his season. Prior to the setback, he was a key contributor for Orlando during the 2024-25 campaign, providing consistent production off the bench.

In 30 games with one start, Wagner averaged a career-high 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 56.2% from the field and 36% from three-point range. He played 18.8 minutes per game and emerged as one of the Magic’s most reliable scoring options in reserve roles.

The winner will advance to the NBA Cup final to face either the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-1), who enter riding a 16-game winning streak, or the San Antonio Spurs (17-7).