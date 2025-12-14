Jalen Brunson saved his best for the moment the New York Knicks needed it most. With the Orlando Magic hanging around late in the fourth quarter, Brunson delivered the shot that slammed the door and sent the Knicks into the NBA Cup final.

Matched up against a rookie defender with under three minutes to play, Brunson stepped into the lane and drilled a smooth stepback floater for his 40th point of the night, stretching New York’s lead and effectively ending Orlando’s run.

BRUNSON BURNER! Jalen Brunson DRILLS it for his 40th point of the night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/juDbOcMqjF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

That bucket summed up the evening. Calm. Controlled. Brutal. The New York Knicks pulled away for a 121-113 win, powered by Brunson’s season-high 40 points in the NBA Cup semifinal. Brunson controlled the game from start to finish, scoring from all three levels while dictating pace whenever Orlando threatened to close the gap.

Orlando cut the deficit to single digits late in the fourth, but Brunson answered every push. He finished with 40 points, eight assists, while shooting 16 of 27 from the field and 2 of 5 on free throws. Karl-Anthony Towns played second fiddle to Brunson, delivering a solid 29 points, going 9 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 on free throws.

Brunson’s night wasn’t about volume alone. He picked his spots, attacked mismatches, and punished switches, especially when Orlando tried to throw younger defenders at him. The Knicks leaned on him heavily, and he delivered.

The Magic showed fight, but New York’s experience won out. Brunson’s composure late contrasted sharply with Orlando’s missed opportunities and rushed possessions in crunch time.

Now, the Knicks move one step closer to lifting the NBA Cup trophy, with Brunson firmly at the center of it all. On a night built for big moments, he landed the knockout punch.