The Orlando Magic left Las Vegas short-handed and concerned after Jalen Suggs exited their NBA Cup semifinal loss to the New York Knicks in troubling fashion.

Suggs was seen leaving T-Mobile Arena in a wheelchair following the game, a sobering visual that quickly overshadowed the final score. ClutchPoints NBA writer Tomer Azarly shared the scene on social media, confirming what many feared after Suggs went down late against New York.

The injury occurred in the second half, when Suggs appeared to hurt his hip while battling through contact. He labored noticeably before heading to the locker room and did not return. Suggs is expected to undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury.

The Magic ruled him out for the remainder of the game shortly after he exited. Orlando never quite recovered. Already facing an uphill climb against a locked-in Knicks team led by Jalen Brunson, losing Suggs removed one of their best perimeter defenders and emotional tone-setters.

Suggs still finished with 26 points, scoring 25 in the first half, before the injury limited his second-half effectiveness and ultimately forced his exit.

Suggs logged limited minutes before exiting and did not factor into the final push. The focus afterward shifted entirely to his health, not the loss.

Orlando now waits for clarity. The Magic entered the NBA Cup with momentum and belief, and Suggs has been central to both. Seeing him leave the arena in a wheelchair raises real questions about what comes next. For now, the Magic can only hope the visuals looked worse than the diagnosis turns out to be.