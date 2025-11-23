The Orlando Magic took on the New York Knicks on Saturday with the hopes of advancing to a 10-7 record. However, something odd happened during the contest, as head coach Jamahl Mosley was forced to leave. New reports reveal why that was the case.

Mosley, who is 47 years old, did not return after halftime due to an illness, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. The fifth-year head coach was ruled questionable to return and has not been back on the court with four minutes remaining in the game. Assistant Joe Punty stepped in with Jamahl Mosley absent from the sideline.

“The Magic say Joe Prunty has been coaching the second half against the Knicks because of illness for head coach Jamahl Mosley. The team lists Mosley as questionable to return.”

Mosley will likely be okay. His status for Sunday's contest against the Boston Celtics, however, is up in the air. With the Magic set for a back-to-back, there is a possibility that Jamahl Mosley is unavailable due to illness again. But only time will tell what his status is until then.

The Magic are firmly in the mix of the Eastern Conference standings early on in the season. Unfortunately, Paolo Banchero is out for several weeks with a left groin strain. So, Orlando is having to play without its premier star for the time being.

Look for more updates regarding Jamahl Mosley's status before the game against the Celtics on Sunday. That contest is set to tip off at 6 p.m. EST. and will be played in Boston.