The Golden State Warriors received a huge boost on Friday during their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with the return of Stephen Curry. The Warriors star had been out of the team’s lineup for the past five games as he dealt with a quad injury and a muscle strain.

But Stephen Curry was back in the Warriors’ rotation against the Timberwolves, and he scored the first points of the game off one of his patented floaters. Curry came off a screen by Quinten Post, and dribbled middle before launching his floater. The shot gave the Warriors an early lead against the Wolves.

30 IS BACK! Steph Curry FLOATS it in for his bucket back from injury

As of publication, the Warriors were hanging tough against the Timberwolves early in the second quarter. Curry had ten points and one rebound in about eight minutes of play. He was 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from the 3-point line. With Curry’s return, the Warriors were looking to add to their current two-game win streak. They are currently 13-12 and in eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

Coming into Friday’s game against the Wolves, Curry had appeared in 16 games so far, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He had been averaging 27.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 39.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 91.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry is now in his 17th season in the league, all with the Warriors. This past year, Curry was named to his 11th All-Star selection, and fifth consecutive.