The rich keep on getting richer, and it's every offseason at this point where the Los Angeles Dodgers simply beat other teams to the punch for the services of some of the best free agents. In 2023, the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. In 2024, they signed Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki. And now, in 2025, they decided to sign one of the best relievers in MLB in Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million contract, snagging him from right underneath the New York Mets' noses.

The Mets certainly had an inkling that Diaz was a flight risk considering their decision to sign Devin Williams earlier in the offseason. But that signing was said to not have taken them away from contention in the Diaz sweepstakes. But as the old adage goes, money makes the world go 'round, and in MLB, there is no team richer than the reigning two-consecutive World Series champion Dodgers.

And the back page of New York Post's December 10 edition could not have summed up better how Mets fans feel in the aftermath of Diaz's departure.

The back page: THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED Sounds of silence at Citi as Mets lose beloved Diaz to Dodgers for extra $3M Read more: https://t.co/c6K9GMwrON pic.twitter.com/zCEXc9td5F — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 9, 2025

Diaz's entrance song from the bullpen, “Narco”, will be missed as it rang so loudly across Citi Field over the past few seasons. And the Mets will most certainly be facing an old friend if they were to compete for the World Series title next year.

Mets get outbid by Dodgers in Edwin Diaz pursuit

The Mets offered three years and $66 million to Diaz, which was outbid by three million by the Dodgers. Diaz may simply be looking for a greater shot at a World Series title, and he'll most certainly be getting that with the powerhouse Dodgers.

Diaz was incredible in 2025, and the Mets bullpen will sorely miss him. He put up an ERA of 1.63 in 66.1 innings across 62 appearances. In six seasons with the Mets, he recorded 148 saves and a total of 9.1 fWAR.