The Orlando Magic are playing very good basketball as of late, as they are climbing in the Eastern Conference standings amid an impressive 7-3 stretch. They have managed to hold down the fort even amid Paolo Banchero's injury; they are coming off a 144-103 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, after all, and they are looking likely to keep on rising in the East.

But the Magic are realizing firsthand that keeping a talented roster together exacts a heavy price — literally. Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, and Jalen Suggs are all locked into long-term contracts, while Banchero's max contract extension will kick in to start next season. There is going to be a cap crunch in Orlando really soon, and they may have to free up some space to maintain a functional roster with solid depth.

To that end, one player who could end up giving way is Jonathan Isaac. As per NBA insider Jake Fischer, “eventually trading Isaac away for further financial relief figures to be a consideration Orlando will also have to weigh.”

Isaac is one of the best defenders in the league, and he's been reasonably healthy over the past few seasons — a huge development in the oft-injured big man's career. However, he might end up being surplus to requirements in Orlando, as the Magic have so much frontcourt depth that they can afford to perhaps give him up without having their depth suffer too much.

The Magic will comfortably be in the second apron next season; they will have to make one move or another to reduce the harsh cap penalties they're about to face. But will Isaac end up being their trade casualty?

Magic about to face difficult roster decisions

At present, the Magic's cap figure for the 2026-27 season will already be at $214.6 million. While the team is good, will their ownership group greenlight that kind of spending, especially if they fail to make noise in the playoffs next year?

Isaac is an important piece that holds the team's defense together. But at the end of the day, he's someone who's playing just 10 minutes a night in a crowded Magic frontcourt. He is indeed the most likely trade candidate, but the market for someone making $59 million total for the next four seasons while needing to be as carefully managed as him may not exist.