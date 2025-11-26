Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley outlined how the team plans to reintegrate Paolo Banchero following his groin injury, offering the clearest indication yet of the All-Star forward’s path back into the lineup. The update came Tuesday night after Orlando’s 144–103 NBA Cup win over the Philadelphia 76ers, a performance that pushed the Magic to 3–0 in East Group B play and further highlighted the team’s recent offensive surge — a stretch that has included Anthony Black’s career night.

Mosley said Banchero has remained heavily engaged during his recovery, emphasizing defensive principles and transition opportunities that the team believes will ease his return once cleared.

“I think you just continue — he’s watching it, he’s looking at it and he’s been, you know, the number one guy talking about how we’ve been defending, how we’ve been getting out and running, and that allows him to get easier baskets just the same,” Mosley said. “So, I think as we continue to defend the right way, we continue to get stops, we’re able to get out to run to get easy baskets for everyone.”

Banchero, 23, suffered the groin injury during Orlando’s 124–107 win over the New York Knicks on Nov. 12. He has been sidelined since, during which the Magic have improved from 6–6 to 11–8 and now sit tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference with the Atlanta Hawks. Before Sunday’s loss to the Boston Celtics, Banchero provided an optimistic update.

“I think I’m in a good spot, just doing some movement stuff,” he told the Orlando Sentinel. “The groin feels really good, so the recovery’s been going well.”

“I’m definitely pretty close,” he added. “I don’t know when, but definitely feeling close.”

Magic offense surges during Paolo Banchero’s absence as depth shines in NBA Cup play

Article Continues Below

Through 12 games this season, Banchero has averaged 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 46.1% shooting in 32.8 minutes per game.

Orlando’s recent improvement has been most visible on the offensive end. The Magic are averaging 119.6 points per game this season, ranking 10th in the NBA, but their three-point production has remained in the lower tier of the league at 11.7 makes per game on 35.6% shooting. However, in the seven contests since Banchero’s injury, the Magic have surged to 124.9 points per game — second only to the Utah Jazz (126.4) — while climbing to 11th in three-pointers made (13.6 per game) and increasing their efficiency to 38.5% from beyond the arc.

A significant part of that boost came Tuesday night, when Black delivered 31 points on 12-for-17 shooting in a breakout performance that underscored the roster’s depth. His scoring outburst, paired with Orlando’s ball movement, represented the style Mosley said will benefit Banchero most upon his return.

Mosley credited the offensive rhythm to the team’s defensive discipline and willingness to share the ball.

“I really just think it’s we talk about the running game, but more than anything we talk about our defense. Our defense was able to sit down and get stops to be able to convert on the other end of the floor, and then we shared the basketball,” Mosley said. “I mean, you said 38 assists. Our ability to just trust to pass, trust the open man – the right man gets the ball and I think that’s what’s so good about our guys that we guarded and we were able to share it and move it and play the right way.”

As Banchero nears his return, the Magic will look to sustain the two-way identity that has carried them through their most productive offensive stretch of the season. Orlando concludes its current road trip Friday against the 15–2 Detroit Pistons in its final NBA Cup group-stage matchup before returning to the Kia Center on Monday to host the Chicago Bulls.