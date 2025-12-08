As the Los Angeles Rams were shredding the Arizona Cardinals in the 45-17 win on Sunday, it marked the 10th win of the season, making it another highly successful season for head coach Sean McVay. While McVay coached the Rams while having a sickness, he spoke about what had led to a successful coaching stint.

This season marks McVay's seventh, where Los Angeles has won 10 games, which is impressive since he's been the head coach for nine years. McVay would speak Monday to the media in his press conference about the success and would shout out the people around him first and foremost, according to Stu Jackson of the team's website.

“It's about the people,” McVay said. “I think the first thing that comes to mind is gratitude and appreciation for being surrounded by a lot of people that do a phenomenal job in their roles and push you to want to be better for them. That's players and coaches. I think that consistency of people… We talk about all the time, consistency is the truest measurement of performance.

Rams' Sean McVay continues to talk about the success he's had

With the Rams led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, an impressive offense, and a defense that no team wants to face, the team has a chance to make a lot of noise this season. McVay would continue about another 10-win season, expressing how “fortunate” he is to be in this position.

“But also realizing how fortunate I am to be surrounded by great players and coaches and cherish it, enjoy it, and lean in every single day,” McVay continued. “But the number one thing that comes to mind is, I'm very appreciative of being surrounded by special people because that's what will always matter. That's the most important thing, and it'll always be the most important thing. That'll never be forgotten here.”

At any rate, McVay looks to keep stacking wins as Los Angeles' next game is against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 14.