Jalen Suggs' evening ended early on Tuesday after he was ejected in the first half of the game between the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Cup at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Wendell Carter Jr. and Andre Drummond were having an altercation in the second quarter when Suggs swooped in and pushed the 76ers center. Afterward, he got into a shoving match with Jabari Walker.

The 24-year-old Suggs was thrown out after getting whistled for two technical fouls. It was an unfortunate decision for the Magic guard, who was having a productive outing. He had four points, five rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 16 minutes.

In fact, according to StatMuse, Suggs became the first player with over 10 assists in under 17 minutes since former NBA guard Jeff Teague in 2020.

Jalen Suggs vs 76ers: 11 assists

16 minutes The first player with over 10 assists in under 17 minutes since Jeff Teague.

Curiously, Teague did it against the Magic, also tallying 11 assists in 16 minutes during his second stint with the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite Suggs' ejection, the Magic didn't have any trouble maintaining their big lead against the 76ers and cruised to the win, 144-103, to improve to 11-8. They have won four of their last five outings.

Anthony Black had a career night with 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting off the bench. Franz Wagner added 25 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

The Magic were still without Paolo Banchero, who's still nursing a groin injury.

Suggs has picked up the slack in recent games after an up-and-down start to the campaign due to a knee issue. He is averaging 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals in November.

Orlando will face the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Cup on Friday.