The Philadelphia 76ers just endured a forgettable 2024-25 season, finishing with a lowly 24-58 record despite carrying championship expectations. The team was fresh from a successful 2024 offseason when they drafted Jared McCain and signed All-Star Paul George to form a new big three in Philly.

However, injuries derailed the squad, and the infrequent availability of the team's superstars derailed the team. Fortunately, Philadelphia does have a glimmer of hope, after the NBA announced that the Sixers will be selecting third overall in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.

But while Philadelphia should be excited about landing a blue-chip prospect, history says that the Sixers haven't been as lucky as they hoped to be during draft nights, especially in the past few years.

10. Jonah Bolden – 2017

Unlike the rest of the moves in the list, this mistake happened in the second round. The Sixers used the 36th overall pick to select Australian big man Jonah Bolden, who was rarely utilized. In fact, Bolden embarked on a cryptocurrency career during his basketball hiatus. Clearly, the Sixers would've had more depth had they chosen the likes of Dillon Brooks, Isaiah Hartenstein, or at least Thomas Bryant, who were all available when they drafted Bolden.

9. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot – 2016

Missing out on hidden gems became a trend for the Sixers. Philadelphia owned three first-round draft picks at the 2016 NBA Draft. They used the first overall pick to select Ben Simmons. Afterwards, they used the 24th pick on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot before using the 26th pick on Furkan Korkmaz.

Both Luwawu-Cabarrot and Korkmaz turned out to be role players for Philly. To make matters worse, even with all of those picks, they found a way to miss out on eventual NBA champion Pascal Siakam, who the Toronto Raptors selected with the 27th pick.

Several teams missed out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who turned out to be a two-time NBA MVP. The Sixers were one of those teams, using their 11th overall pick to select Michael Carter-Williams. Although MCW had a fiery start to his NBA career by taking Rookie of the Year honors, injuries kicked in, and his rookie season turned out to be his peak.

7. Elfrid Payton – 2014

There were plenty of teams who made a costly mistake during the 2014 NBA Draft, including Philadelphia. Although the Sixers salvaged 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, drafting Elfrid Payton with the 10th overall pick made them miss out on another MVP-caliber center.

While Payton was solid, he was merely streaky at best. Furthermore, no one in the NBA would select him over the likes of three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic or All-Star wing Zach LaVine. And in true Sixers fashion, the team traded Payton for Croatian big man and 12th overall pick Dario Saric, who is a reserve center at best.

6. Evan Turner – 2010

Just before the Process Era began, the Sixers already committed a major error during the 2010 NBA Draft. Selecting with the second overall pick, the team chose Ohio State star Evan Turner. While Turner stayed in the NBA for a decade, he was nowhere as good as a lottery pick, given that he was a role player at best.

The Sixers might've been better off in taking their chances on DeMarcus Cousins or Gordon Hayward. A younger and healthier version of Paul George compared to the one they signed in the 2024 offseason might've also made more sense.

5. Jahlil Okafor – 2015

Another major fumble during the Process Era for the Sixers was during the 2015 NBA Draft, when they drafted Jahlil Okafor with the third overall pick at the 2015 NBA Draft. He was dubbed as the next best big man just behind Karl-Anthony Towns, who was taken as the first overall pick.

Unfortunately, Okafor's body conceded to injuries and lost all athleticism that made him successful at the college level. As a result, the Duke standout eventually had to take his talents overseas. A better option for the Sixers could've been fourth overall pick Kristaps Porzingis. While also often injured, he was still capable of contributing to a playoff team after helping the Celtics win a title. However, the Sixers also missed out on the next best player out of that draft class in Devin Booker.

4. Shawn Bradley – 1993

Long before the Process Era, the Sixers already possessed some history of fumbling on draft night. At the 1993 NBA Draft, the Sixers owned the second overall pick, using it to select 7-foot-6 big man Shawn Bradley out of BYU. The Sixers hoped for him to be a franchise building block.

However, 9.7 points per game in a Sixers uniform was enough for them to move on after his tenure lasted for less than 2½ seasons. To add insult to injury, the second overall pick could've been used to select Penny Hardaway, who showed that he was capable of becoming elite.

3. Mikal Bridges – 2018

The 2018 NBA Draft was a day of mistakes for the Sixers. While Mikal Bridges was a respectable two-way player, Philadelphia missed out on eventual 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was picked just after Bridges. If that wasn't bad enough, shortly after, the Sixers opted to trade Bridges in exchange for 16th overall pick Zhaire Smith and some draft picks. Clearly, those moves were head scratchers at best, given that the franchise ended up in buckets after that draft night.

2. Markelle Fultz – 2017

The Sixers had the top overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, using it to select University of Washington star Markelle Fultz, who carried plenty of hype. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career. Furthermore, he was a terrible fit alongside lottery picks Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. As a result, it wasn't long before Philadelphia parted ways with him. The third overall pick of the draft also haunted the Sixers, as Jayson Tatum helped the Celtics win a title.

1. Ben Simmons – 2016

Ben Simmons was a highly touted prospect out of LSU. The Australian star was expected to be a major force in the NBA. While he initially showcased his wares by taking NBA Rookie of the Year honors to go along with two NBA All-Star Game appearances, injuries and playoff failures altered his career trajectory.

Fast-forward, he went through an awful breakup with the Sixers organization as he attempts to extend his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers after an underwhelming stint with the Brooklyn Nets. On the other hand, the third overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, Jaylen Brown, went on to become a Finals MVP after leading the Boston Celtics to a championship in 2024.