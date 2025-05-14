The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a disappointing season that saw them not even make the playoffs, despite successfully landing All-Star free agent Paul George to pair with 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid. But luckily, the basketball gods were on their side, as Philadelphia will be selecting with the third overall pick at the 2025 NBA Draft.

Given that the Sixers originally didn't have enough wiggle room for upgrades due to cap space, the third overall pick tremendously improves their leverage to improve their current roster. In fact, franchise executive Daryl Morey intends to use the pick to select the best player available. As a result, the possibilities are endless.

While Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are expected to be taken with the first two picks of the draft, the predictions are wide open when it comes to the rest of the draft. Some possible names include Tre Johnson, Ace Bailey, V.J. Edgecombe, Kasparas Jackucionis, and many more.

To make matters more interesting, Philadelphia also has the option to use their draft pick as a trade asset, which should be valuable enough to demand a reasonable haul for their championship window, especially in a stacked draft class. Although unlikely to happen, stranger things have happened. And if Morey still believes in Embiid as the face of the franchise, trading the draft pick for a win-now package isn't out of reach.

Nightmare 2024-25 season

Before heading to possible trade packages, it's worth taking the time to look back at the Sixers' disastrous 2024-25 season. After luring George out of Los Angeles, Philadelphia enjoyed the luxury of parading a big three of their own in Embiid, George, and 2024 NBA Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey. The All-Star trio had the tools to elevate the Sixers into a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.

But instead, Philadelphia posted a forgettable 24-58 win-loss record for the 13th seed in the East. It's safe to say that the team struggled with various issues, but none bigger than the injuries that sidelined both Embiid, George, and even blue-chip rookie Jared McCain.

On the bright side, their terrible performance in the season could potentially be salvaged by the upcoming draft. Whether Morey decides to use the pick to select a talented prospect or as a trade asset, everyone can agree that this draft pick will play an instrumental role in the franchise's direction.

Philadelphia 76ers make a run at Kevin Durant

Sixers receive: Kevin Durant

Suns receive: Paul George and 3rd overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft

It might be better for the Sixers to select a young player at the draft, as they can start building towards a future with Maxey and McCain. However, with Kevin Durant potentially available, a star-hunting executive like Morey might be tempted to strike. Durant's tenure with the Phoenix Suns likely came to an end, especially after the team failed to make the playoffs.

Nonetheless, despite being nearly 37 years old, he is still a force to be reckoned with. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 52.7% shooting from the field.

A trade for Durant will be an ultimate win-now move for the Sixers. He's also a better upgrade next to Embiid compared to George, who's coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. A Durant-Embiid-Maxey trio has all the tools to make some noise, and could theoretically be a nightmare for opposing teams to defend. Furthermore, if George continues to play the same way he did last year, the Sixers are better off unloading his contract.

In order to make Durant's acquisition happen, a package of Paul George and the third overall pick can possibly entice the Suns. Phoenix will be preparing for life after Durant, and having the third overall pick should give them a chance to bolster their roster headlined by Devin Booker. Pairing Booker with a promising rookie like Bailey should usher in a new era in the Rising Valley.

Trade down for a young talent with the Houston Rockets

Sixers receive: Jabari Smith Jr. and 10th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft

Rockets receive: Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr., and 3rd overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft

But aside from using the third overall pick to acquire a star, the Sixers can also use it to make some upgrades by trading down to make themselves more flexible. Originally, this trade idea was proposed by Adam Aaronson of Philly Voice. Philadelphia can opt to trade veterans Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre Jr., along with the third overall pick, for Jabari Smith Jr. and the 10th overall pick.

Smith is easily an upgrade in the frontcourt for the Sixers. He possesses the right size, while having the right defensive skillset to lock up some of the best players in the league. On the other hand, he's coming off a solid season, averaging 12.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Smith has the youth to keep up with the pace, something Philadelphia's aging bench tremendously lacked. At the same time, the Sixers still have the privilege of picking a top 10 talent in this stacked draft class.

For the Rockets, the real prize would be the third overall pick. After a solid season that saw them take the second seed in the West with a 52-30 record, the team fizzled out in the playoffs after they were once again eliminated by Stephen Curry and the Warriors in seven games in the first round.

A major element for their demise was the lack of shot creation due to Jalen Green's postseason struggles. By selecting third overall, Houston will spoiled for choice, as they can potentially get the services of several shot creators like Bailey, Johnson, or even Harper if the San Antonio Spurs decide to pull off a draft surprise.