The Philadelphia 76ers are just two weeks away from kicking off their 2025-26 season with a road game against the Boston Celtics. Philadelphia is hoping that they will be able to shake off last year's brutal showing, in which they missed the playoffs altogether, and re-insert themselves into the Eastern Conference hierarchy with a healthy Joel Embiid.

One of the main reasons for optimism around the 76ers is their young talent at the guard position, including VJ Edgecombe, whom the team drafted number three overall out of Baylor in June.

Some fans have been wondering whether or not Edgecombe will be a starter on opening night, and on Wednesday, they (kind of) got their answer.

“Nick Nurse says starting a three guard lineup is ‘on the table,'” reported Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

“(It also sounds more and more like (Tyrese) Maxey and VJ are going to be starting together regardless of the rest of the roster),” he added.

At this point, it's unclear who would be the third guard slotted next to Maxey and Edgecombe in this lineup. It could be the newly re-signed Quentin Grimes, who went nuclear down the stretch of last season when the team was already out of contention. Or, Nurse will also eventually have last year's rookie Jared McCain, who got off to a hot start to his NBA career before getting injured, at his disposal. McCain is currently recovering from a separate injury leading into this season.

An interesting 76ers team

Perhaps no NBA team has a bigger disparity between its floor and ceiling than the 76ers, who could be a legit contender if Joel Embiid and Paul George are able to stay on the court, but also could quickly freefall if either of those two misses significant time.

Last year, the latter occurred, so it's good for 76ers fans to know that at least they have some young talent in the organization in case things go off the rails again.

The 76ers are set to kick off their 2025 season against the Boston Celtics on October 22.