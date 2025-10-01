Once again Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid's health is in question before Year 10, which has been the case for most of the seven-time All-Star's career and a topic head coach Nick Nurse addressed during Media Day. Nurse is feeling good about Embiid's upcoming season, considering the 2023 MVP's encouraging first-hand look ahead of training camp.

Nurse discussed what he's observed from Embiid from the outset of the 2025-26 campaign via PHLY Sports.

“I think the encouraging things are some of the stuff that he's said that he looks good, right? He's feeling pretty good,” Nurse said. He's got some boxes to tick to get, you know, keep it going, but it looks more encouraging. You know, I think he said he feels a lot better this year at this time of year than he did a year ago. So, that's got to be a positive step in the right direction. We’re looking forward to getting him back with the group.”

Embiid's left foot sprain was followed by a left knee injury, which led to season-ending surgery last season. He played in only 19 games amid an injury-riddled regular season for the 76ers, who was without Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Jared McCain for most of the campaign. Philadelphia is looking a bounce-back season, starting next month.

Joel Embiid sends message about winning before 76ers' season

While Paul George can play at a high level at this stage of his career, as he proclaims before the upcoming season, 76ers center Joel Embiid is clear about winning. However, finding continuity is still at the forefront for a team that hasn't played a ton of games together, and just added this year's third overall pick, VJ Edgecombe.

Still, Embiid says that connection between teammates extends to the coaching staff if the 76ers want to return being a winning team in the Eastern Conference.

“Nothing helps me other than seeing us win,” Embiid said. “Last year, I kind of felt the pressure from the start that we had. I was not close to where I wanted to be but I felt like I had to something because I care so much about these guys. I think that’s what it comes down to. Seeing us succeed, the wins adding up.”

The Sixers made three consecutive appearances in the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing in the opening round of the playoffs against the Knicks in 2024.