Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George revealed that fans of the franchise have heckled him with Tobias Harris insults. Daryl Morey boldly signed the nine-time All-Star to a four-year deal this offseason in hopes of making this group a title contender. The 2024-25 season was an unmitigated disaster. The 76ers finished the year 24-58 and broke their seven-year postseason streak. George struggled heavily in his first season in Philadelphia, averaging 16.2 points per game on 43% shooting from the field.

While PG-13's production wasn't up to par, the main disappointment from the 76ers was this group's dismal health situation. Joel Embiid was practically injured the entire season, Tyrese Maxey played just 52 games, and George only took part in half of the games. In addition, star rookie Jared McCain's stellar start was squashed by a season-ending meniscus tear. Still, George was the 200 million dollar man last offseason, so he got most of the blame for Philadelphia's dip. The future Hall of Famer broke down on his podcast an interaction with some fans during an Eagles' celebration.

“I had to roll down the window because I was doing a run around trying to get to the building. So finally I had to hit up the officer like I’m trying to get right here. I had been in traffic for about an hour and a half, I’m trying to get to right here, can you all please let me get through the street right here. As soon as I rolled the window down, they were like, ‘Yo that’s Paul George, that is Paul George,’ he said, ‘Yo we could have kept Tobias.’ Shout out TB, it ain’t no joke at TB, ‘Yo, we could’ve kept Tobias if you’re going to do this s—t.' It was funny but it was some s—t you take to the heart, like you’re right, facts, I got you.”

The 76ers have a chance to redeem themselves in 2025-26 if they can have some semblance of health

Despite the poor season, Philadelphia still has an encouraging outlook if this group can get moderately healthy. The franchise has the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft and will likely select a highly dynamic wing to help Paul George with major defensive assignments. Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe are two options with this selection, or Dylan Harper, who also has the size to guard multiple positions at the NBA level.

A core of Embiid, George, Maxey, Bailey, and McCain isn't exactly discouraging heading into 2025-26. But the pressure is on for this franchise to contend, especially in an Eastern Conference that could be more open than usual due to Giannis Antetokounmpo's uncertain future in Milwaukee and Jayson Tatum's torn Achilles. There are certainly plenty of threats in the conference, such as the two teams facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals right now, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and rising franchises such as the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, but there's a window here for the 76ers to be a threat again.