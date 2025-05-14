The Philadelphia 76ers had a great NBA Draft Lottery this past Monday, which resulted in them earning the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft next month.

This pick will be the real start to the NBA Draft, as both Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are strong favorites to be drafted first and second in that order. The Dallas Mavericks won the No. 1 pick in the lottery, while the Spurs saw yet more success as well, earning the second pick, two years after winning the top pick and selecting Victor Wembanyama.

This third pick is the first pick that is in question. Also, will the Sixers even make the pick? With the roster they have, trading down could benefit them. As of now and up until right before the draft, the Sixers will own this pick. The current favorite to be selected third overall could divide fans in Philadelphia.

Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey is -130 to be drafted by the 76ers. Baylor's VJ Edgecombe is not far behind at +165 with better value. Either one of those two could be taken third overall. Texas' Tre Johnson is +600, and the other Duke stars Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are both +2600. Duke could have three players drafted in the top 10, and that is looking as if it is likely to be the case.

Bailey is the teammate of Dylan Harper, who will likely be drafted second overall to either the San Antonio Spurs or another team if a trade happens. Bailey could be a good fit for the 76ers alongside Joel Embiid and Paul George in the frontcourt. Bailey is 6-foot-10 but isn't considered a big man. The former freshman star can spread the floor and hit shots from deep while also having the ability to drive to the rim with his athleticism. He can hit turnaround shots and score off the dribble. He shows similarities to George and the likes of Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum.

In his lone collegiate season, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steals. He shot 46% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Edgecombe is another rising star. At Baylor, he averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 steals, and shot 43% from the field. The freshman from the Bahamas could be a fit alongside Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt.