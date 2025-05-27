Former Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris decided to take some shots at Paul George and the Philadelphia sports community after their Super Bowl hangover.

The beginning of 2025 was an excellent start for Philadelphia, especially in the NFL with the Eagles. They had a successful regular season, going 14-3 as they secured the second spot in the NFC. They beat the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders on their way to Super Bowl 59.

It was there when they faced the Kansas City Chiefs for the championship. Kansas City looked to achieve a three-peat, while Philadelphia wanted their second in franchise history. The Eagles ultimately succeeded, taking down the Chiefs 40-22 to secure the title.

George was present at the Eagles' Super Bowl parade, which he recalled during a May 26 episode of the Podcast P with Paul George show. He encountered a fan who told him that Philadelphia could have kept Harris if they knew George was going to underperform throughout the season.

Harris caught wind of the video, and responded to it by posting a photo of him with a cigar and had the text refer to the 76ers' struggles with George.

“After the parade…4-27 ⏰🏀➡️😂,” Harris said.

How Pistons' Tobias Harris, 76ers' Paul George did this season

What Tobias Harris meant by his post is that Paul George and the 76ers went 4-27 in their last 31 games to end the regular season. Certainly a brutal shot to take at the franchise he presented for six years.

Harris finds himself in a better spot, unlike the 76ers. In his first season with the Detroit Pistons, he averaged 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 73 appearances. In the playoffs, the team's first since 2019, he produced 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in the six-game series against the New York Knicks.

While Harris succeeded as a veteran on a rising Pistons squad, George went through a turbulent season with the 76ers. He only played in 41 games, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Philadelphia shut him down in March as the team finished 24-58, their worst record since the 2016-17 campaign.

Injuries ravaged the 76ers roster throughout the season, including George, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and rookie sensation Jared McCain. They will hope for the best as they regroup next season, especially while having the third pick of the 2025 NBA Draft.