The Philadelphia 76ers' 2025 NBA Summer League squad will have to survive another game without star rookie VJ Edgecombe. The No. 3 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft will miss another contest with a sprained thumb.

While Edgecombe has yet to make his Las Vegas Summer League debut, the team still holds out hope that he can return before the league ends, according to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports. Edgecombe appeared in one game during the Salt Lake City Summer League, dropping 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks against the Utah Jazz.

The 76ers suffered a 41-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs in their Las Vegas Summer League debut without Edgecombe. They managed just 70 points in the game, with just two players — Keve Aluma and Mark Armstrong — cracking double digits. None of Philadelphia's five starters reached double figures, as the team shot just 36.8 percent from the floor.

As rough as their opening chapter went, the 76ers' Summer League team has another stiff challenge ahead against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets feature a squad full of NBA veterans, led by KJ Simpson and Tidjane Salaun. However, Charlotte is playing the second leg of a back-to-back and will likely rest its main core.

76ers struggling in NBA Summer League without VJ Edgecombe

Edgecombe is undeniably the star of the 76ers' 2025 Summer League roster, as the team lacks excitement without him. They have yet to see much from second-round pick and former All-American center Johni Broome, who managed just eight points against the Spurs.

Aside from Edgecombe and Broome, the 76ers are also eyeing veterans Justin Edwards and Jalen Hood-Schifino in Las Vegas. While both had moments in Salt Lake City, they looked lost on Thursday night. Edwards managed just six points in 20 minutes, while Hood-Schifino failed to record a single point in 21 minutes.

While nobody puts too much stock into the Summer League, 76ers fans have not had a lot to get excited about without Edgecombe on the floor. Philadelphia's exhibition squad is guaranteed two more games after facing the Hornets. Edgecombe's final chances to play will be during the team's back-to-back against the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday and Wednesday night, respectively.