VJ Edgecombe had a standout performance in his NBA Summer League debut during Saturday's matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz.

In 30 minutes of action, Edgecombe was active in multiple areas of the game. He finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal. He shot 13-of-26 from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 1-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Even though his 3-point shot was off, Edgecombe was highly aggressive inside the arc. He showcased impressive strength and craftiness against his opponents, finding many shots he wanted with ease.

What's next for VJ Edgecombe, 76ers

Despite his solid debut, VJ Edgecombe was unable to lead the 76ers to victory as they lost 93-89 to the Jazz.

The Jazz got out to a 52-43 lead at halftime, displaying solid shooting throughout the first 20 minutes of action. The 76ers cut the deficit down to four after the third quarter, but didn't do enough to swing the momentum in their favor and get the win.

Perimeter shooting played a major role in this matchup. Philadelphia struggled to convert on their triples, only making four of their 21 attempts for a 19% success rate. This was in stark contrast to Utah knocking down 13 of their 35 tries from deep, an accuracy of 37.1%.

Five players scored in double-digits on Philadelphia's behalf, including Edgecombe. Adem Bona had a solid display with 16 points, eight rebounds and a block on 8-of-11 shooting overall. Johni Broome came next with 13 points and five rebounds, Justin Edwards had 13 points and three rebounds, while Judah Mintz provided 11 points and four assists.

The 76ers will prepare for their next matchup of the Summer League in Utah. They face the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 7 at 7 p.m. ET.