With the Phoenix Suns officially eliminated from the playoffs, there have been significant “what if” scenarios. One of those involves if the Suns traded for former Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic during the trade deadline.

After the latter was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, many thought he would be with the Mavericks forever. Before the 2018 NBA Draft, he was likely to be the first selection.

However, Phoenix drafted Deandre Ayton with the franchise's first-ever first-overall pick. Meanwhile, Dallas made a draft day trade and acquired Luka Doncic.

Looking back on the draft pick, many are puzzled. They thought Ayton would be the quintessential big man. On the other hand, many knew that Doncic would be good but not elite.

Despite strong affirmation from former Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov (who coached the Slovenian national team), they went with Ayton. Fast forward to 2025, and there might be a world where Phoenix trades for Doncic.

According to an ESPN hypothetical trade, the trade was proposed as this:

Suns offer: Kevin Durant, 2025 first-round pick (via Cleveland)

2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah)

2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota; if 6-30, and Utah)

Mavericks offer: Luka Doncic

Due to the second tax apron rule, the Suns are not able to aggregate contracts and get off of Bradley Beal's deal. Meanwhile, Durant has expressed his displeasure with the Suns after they nearly traded him during the trade deadline.

Still, expunging the remainder of draft picks is not easy at all. However, Phoenix would land a legitimate superstar and someone closer to Devin Booker's age.

The latter is 28, and Doncic himself is 26. Both players are in their respective primes. Even though Booker trolled the Mavericks following the original trade, the duo could truly be dynamic.

They've been rivals since the 2022 season, where a grueling seven-game series has been the face of the rivalry. Since then, the Doncic and Booker rivalry has been one of the more exciting matchups.

However, what if the two joined forces in Phoenix?

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker would be the future of the Suns

The Phoenix franchise has put all of its eggs into the win-now basket. After the Suns traded away their lone first-round pick for three more, some were optimistic.

However, those picks are the three least favorable selections. Meaning that out of Minnesota, Cleveland, or Utah, the team with the best record, is the selection that Phoenix will have.

Regardless of that, this Doncic trade will annex all of those draft picks. That will be a clear indication of the win-now mentality from the front office.

Unlike keeping Durant, the current Los Angeles Lakers forward would solidify a duo that could last for possibly a decade. At the very least, it could be a five-year tenure with the two.

Meanwhile, they would need to find a way to balance out the roster. Guys like Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro are defensive specialists who can complement that potential backcourt.

After all, the Suns rookies' fearlessness elevated the team's morale during the preseason. Safe to say that two 2024 draft picks can replicate that infectious energy and defensive acumen with Doncic instead of Durant.

How would the Suns build around Luka Doncic and Devin Booker?

As mentioned previously, the two guards are elite with the ball in their hands. However, they need the ball in their hands to be the most effective.

At some point, either Doncic, Booker, or both players will need to learn to play off the ball. Luckily, surrounding them with shooters and defenders could be the key.

Looking back at Doncic's rosters with the Mavericks, they had exactly what he needed. Dallas had rim protectors, physical players, as well as 3-and-D guys on the wing.

Players like Derrick Jones Jr and Tim Hardaway Jr were the ideal players around the perimeter. Then, guys like Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford were elite inside the paint. Both were lob threats, but able to do damage offensively inside.

There would need to be a mix of 3-and-D players, along with defensively-minded big men in the paint. That was the ideal lineup for Doncic, and it could be the same for Booker.

This is a great case of a hypothetical if there ever was one. Both Doncic and Booker bring a dynamic presence. However, some of it could be the same as how it is with Beal.

Both players need the ball in their hands to be effective. Despite that, playing with elite players means some sacrifice would have to be had.

Booker has excelled as a 3-point shooter, although it's not his game. He has proven to be an off-ball assassin, especially from the mid-range.

Some of this could revert to when Chris Paul was on the team. That team unlocked the unheralded version of Devin Booker who was an All-NBA first-team selection. Not to mention, he aimed to destroy every opponent he faced.

Bringing Doncic to Phoenix could've reignited that fire Booker had with his former point guard. At the end of the day, no one will know for certain. They can only dream of such a world where the Mavericks make that move.

Trade grade for Suns-Mavericks deal

Suns: A

Mavericks: B