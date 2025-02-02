One of the biggest blockbuster trades in NBA history took place on Sunday, as Luka Doncic got sent to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis got sent to the Dallas Mavericks. After news of this trade broke Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker decided to troll Doncic and the Mavs. A rivalry between the two franchises developed starting in the 2021-22 season, with Booker and Doncic frequently going at one another.

When asked about the stunning trade, Booker replied “They said Luka. I said, Luka Garza?'” Booker said, referencing the Minnesota Timberwolves center, via ESPN.

While it may not seem like it, Booker wasn't intending to be disrespectful with this comment. At that moment, he had no idea that it was Doncic who was traded. Once reporters clarified to him that Doncic was traded, Booker was just as shocked as his teammates and other players across the league.

“It's crazy, man. I really don't know what to say about it,” Booker said. “Luka, being a guy that everybody has claimed is untouchable and untradeable. The NBA shows you again. Can't predict. It's a business. They're always having a conversation about you. So don't think you're safer than you are.”

Suns' Devin Booker hints at what the Luka Doncic trade means

Booker said it perfectly. The NBA is a business, and unless you're LeBron James or Bradley Beal, no one is safe. The two players have a no-trade clause in their contests giving them the final say on a potential trade involving them. However, as mentioned before, the trade left many stunned. Even Booker's Suns teammate Kevin Durant was shocked at the Doncic trade.

Still, it didn't prevent Booker from taking a subtle jab at the Mavericks on X, formerly Twitter. The organization loved to take jabs at the Suns guard after his and the team's collapse in their 2022 playoffs matchup. Now, they won't have the chance to do that anymore. Although they landed Davis in the trade, the Booker and Doncic rivalry between the Suns and the Mavericks won't be as prominent moving forward.

Either way, it'll be interesting to see how things go for the Lakers and the Mavericks after this trade. At the end of the day, Booker's point remains to everyone across the NBA. No one is safe.