Many wish the Phoenix Suns missing the playoffs was the worst part of the 2024-25 season. However, Kevin Durant might be ready to head out of Phoenix, and general manager James Jones is more than aware.

During Thursday's end-of-season availability, Jones spoke to a room full of reporters. When asked about what he will do regarding Durant, he gave an insightful answer.

“That hasn't changed,” Jones said. “The fact that we aren't where we want to be from a winning perspective means that we have to look at everything. But a lot of changes that we'll make will be in the best interest of the team, and we evaluate all those things.

“And so Kevin, look, he had a tremendous season. Devin, Brad, those guys did great things individually. Right now, we're just trying to figure out how to collectively move his team forward.”

One of the main points of that availability was the front office addressing a major need: A team identity, on the court. They've established other areas away from the floor. However, their product as a basketball team was disappointing.

A 36-46 team highlights one of the most disappointing “superteams” in NBA history. A team of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal shouldn't have struggled as much as they did.

Injuries didn't help, as Durant was one of the healthiest guys on the team. Still, his absence had a trickle effect on the rest of the team. They didn't have that mismatch, and teams exploited it as often as they could.

In his 20 missed games, the Suns went 3-17. Unfortunately, though, his first and likely last game with the Suns resulted in an injury.

Could Kevin Durant stay with the Suns?

It's a possibility, but not a high one. After all, the Suns included Durant in a near-trade to the Golden State Warriors. Before Durant shut it down, he was going back to The Bay and being reunited with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Phoenix would've gotten a haul of draft picks and Jimmy Butler. As a result, it left a sour taste in Durant's mouth.

However, other factors led to Durant's displeasure, and one of those being his former head coach. On Monday, the Suns fired Mike Budenholzer after one season. This was also after the team fired Frank Vogel the season prior.

Luckily, though, the head coach is out, and the front office appeared to take accountability for the horrendous season.

If he were to stay, Durant and Booker would be the clear duo, with Phoenix trying to find a trade for Bradley Beal. The two have been elite together, posting a 32-24 record when they played together.

There might be an understanding from Durant and the front office, considering how the season played out. Either way, there are more options to present, especially if he wants to move on.

What if James Jones trades Kevin Durant?

This scenario is more likely to happen than Durant staying with the Suns. If that's the case, then there are plenty of suitors who would want him.

However, the Suns are in no position to rush a trade. Although Durant and the team have been discussing trade possibilities, they will weigh every scenario.

Some of the teams that could trade would be the Houston Rockets and possibly the New York Knicks. The Rockets have the Suns' draft picks that the team could re-acquire.

Not to mention, players like Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jae'Sean Tate could be part of a potential deal.

At the end of the day, Jones will explore and be patient with a potential trade. Durant has one more season on his contract, but now might be the best time to move him.

There will be a sense of urgency, but the team won't rush it. Making all sides happy at this point will be a deciding factor moving forward.