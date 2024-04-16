Phoenix Suns associate coach Kevin Young has accepted the vacant head-coaching spot of BYU, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Young is the Suns' lead assistant and will be with the team throughout its 2024 playoffs, according to Wojnarowski.

“Kev is the lead assistant, so he just doesn't do the offense,” Vogel said. “He helps manage the whole group and the whole operation. All the gameplans we're putting together, he does have more of an eye on the offensive side of the ball. But he's helping with everything and he's one of the brightest young coaches in the league.”

Young is rumored to be someone who the Suns' franchise player, Devin Booker, favors. He was a candidate for Phoenix's vacant head-coaching position in the summer following the dismissal of Monty Williams.

The Suns are looking to win their first-ever championship. Young, who was the associate coach with Williams, is expected to help the Suns' continuity and especially Booker, who the teams views as its superstar and go-to player in games.

Vogel ‘thrilled' for Young's BYU job, college future

Young is someone Vogel said he built a close relationship with.

“We're thrilled that he's going to be with us through the duration, he's going to help us compete for this championship,” Vogel said. “He's in the fight, he's committed to that. He's done a great job with me. I think the Suns fans have to appreciate his contributions, obviously beyond this year with their Finals run and the teams they've had here these last four, five years that he's been here.

“He's had a big factor in this franchise's success. He has been great for me throughout the course of this year, having some of the players in-house and some of the corporate knowledge of the organization…KY has become a super close friend. I'm super happy for him. They are beyond lucky to have him at BYU, and he's going to do a great job there.”

The Suns' offensive rating is No. 10 in the NBA. Phoenix has superstars Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, which is arguably the most formidable offensive group in the NBA.

The Suns also traded former starting center Deandre Ayton for Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen, who on Monday signed a four-year, $70 million extension. Allen led the NBA in 3-point percentage (46.1) while under the guidance of the “Big 3” and Young's offense.

The Suns open their 2024 playoffs against the No. 3 seed in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have superstar Anthony Edwards. Phoenix won the series against the Timberwolves in the regular season, three games to none.

The Suns won their final game of the regular season against Minnesota on Sunday, 125-106. Phoenix is looking to become the second No. 6 seed in NBA history (the 1995 Houston Rockets) to win the championship.