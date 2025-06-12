The Phoenix Suns are widely expected to move on from superstar Kevin Durant this offseason as they look to retool their roster. Various teams like the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have been floated as potential trade landing spots for Durant, who will turn 37 in September.

Recently, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania took to NBA Today to discuss the latest developments in the Durant saga.

“There is traction on Kevin Durant trade scenarios, and there are some teams that are motivated to get a deal done rather than later,” said Charania. “We'll see. Will something happen here before the NBA Draft? Does this linger into June 25, 26 or closer to that NBA Draft period?”

Along with the Spurs and Heat, Charania reported the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and Minnesota Timberwolves as also having interest in acquiring Durant.

What can the Suns get for KD?

It's likely that whatever return package the Suns end up getting for Kevin Durant will be significantly less substantial than what they gave up to get him midway through the 2022-23 season.

Article Continues Below

While the team made it to Game 6 of the second round that season, they haven't won a playoff game in the two years since, and they also have one of the most untenable roster situations in the league thanks in large part to Bradley Beal's contract.

Moving on from Durant would appear to be the easiest way that the Suns can give themselves at least a little bit of flexibility to try to retool the roster around Devin Booker after the disaster that was the 2024-25 season.

As Charania mentioned in his report, the closer we get to the NBA Draft, the more and more the rumor mill around Durant and the Suns will heat up.

It remains to be seen just how interested the five teams currently reported on are in acquiring Durant, and if there are any other organizations who could throw their hat into the ring.

The NBA trade market will open back up after the NBA Finals conclude.