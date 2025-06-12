While the NBA world speculates Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant's potential next move this offseason, The Ringer's Bill Simmons doubled down on his San Antonio Spurs take. The Spurs are among top trade destinations for Durant as the All-Star pairing with Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul, coupled with young and promising talent makes San Antonio an intriguing option.

Simmons predicted the Spurs will land Durant over the summer, per The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“I think Durant is going to the Spurs, I’m just going to slap it down a second time,” Simmons said. “I think that’s how it plays out.”

The teams with the most buzz surrounding Durant are the Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to NBA insider Zach Lowe, who joined Simmons to talk about KD's upcoming summer. However, figuring out the logistics of a potential deal isn't easy.

“The Wolves one just breaks my brain,” Lowe said. “I don’t know how it’s going to work,” to which Simmons replied, “Julius Randle and Naz Reid have to be involved somehow.”

Lowe says trading Rudy Gobert and Donte DiVincenzo is also an option for the Timberwolves. However, Simmons questions how interested would the Suns be in acquiring Gobert. Lowe believes pairing the four-time Defensive Player of the Year center with Suns All-Star Devin Booker is a strong starting point for Phoenix revamping its core.

Still, envisioning a Durant and Wembanyama pairing in San Antonio had Lowe and Simmons daydreaming of what could be a dominating force in the NBA next season.

The Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and the Miami Heat have also been linked to Durant. From a speculative point of view, it'll be interesting to see which team engage with the Suns on a potential deal this summer.

Bill Simmons' packaged Spurs deal to land Kevin Durant

The Ringer's Bill Simmons believes the Spurs can land Kevin Durant. He's confident the Spurs have enough assets to land the Suns' All-Star forward and future Hall of Famer.

Simmons floated a packaged deal centered around Devin Vassell, this year's 14th overall pick in the NBA Draft, a future first-round pick, and Harrison Barnes to the Suns for Durant. Would you agree to this deal if you were the GM of the Suns?

“Yes I would,” Lowe replied. “The biggest mystery in the league right now is how aggressive the Spurs are going to get. I think that’s code for they’re going to start with no number two, no Castle, and no Vassell and negotiate from there I think.”

The Spurs also own the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.