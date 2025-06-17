The Phoenix Suns have been searching for the best Kevin Durant trade package they can find, and one NBA insider doesn’t feel as though the Miami Heat will be able to put together an agreeable arrangement.

“I think right now [the Heat] are unlikely to get the deal done based on what their current offer is,” said Suns insider and Arizona Sports radio host Josh Gambadoro on Burns and Gamo. “It would have to change dramatically or other teams would have to bow out for Miami to be able to get in there. Right now, I would think it’s unlikely they get [Durant].”

Durant’s interest in a potential move to South Beach has been well-documented. The 36-year-old recently listed the Heat as one of his preferred destinations, along with the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

If traded, the Washington native would be eligible to sign a two-year extension worth as much as $122 million. Potential suitors will likely try to gauge whether or not Durant would commit to such an extension before they cement a potential deal.

Article Continues Below

Phoenix attempted to shop Durant prior to the 2025 NBA trade deadline, but ultimately kept the 15-time All-Star in the desert alongside Bradley Beal and Devin Booker for the remainder of the campaign that saw the group go 36-46 this season and finish 11th in the Western Conference.

Despite boasting the largest payroll in the league, Phoenix failed to make the playoffs this season and did not witness the trio mesh in the way the front office had envisioned. Durant came to Phoenix from the Brooklyn Nets prior to the 2023 trade deadline and has not gotten past the second round of the NBA Playoffs during this time frame.

Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 62 games this year. The future Hall of Famer will likely have a new home before the start of next season, but it is not known if Miami will be able to make Phoenix a deal they can't refuse.