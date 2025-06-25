The Phoenix Suns have options upon options with less than 24 hours before the NBA Draft. While the draft board might be stacked high with potential prospects, the No. 10 overall pick and potentially Bradley Beal could be off their hands.

After the Suns landed the No. 10 pick in the Kevin Durant trade on Sunday, it might be the beginning of the end for Beal.

The latter has been the oddball of the formerly Big Three with Devin Booker and Durant. The former Washington Wizards star failed to fit into the system and always seemed to be more of an issue on the court than a solution.

Either way, two years of mediocrity went by and the fanbase has seen enough. The franchise might've seen enough as well.

However, Beal has a no-trade clause, making the ball roll in his court for any potential deal. Still, there have been reports that the franchise is willing to buy him out even with a whopping $50 million price tag.

Buying someone outright like that indicates they are determined to move on. With that being said, the latter seems more of a last resort than anything.

There is one possibility for the Suns to make things right, even if it comes at the expense of their No. 10 pick.

The Suns could trade Bradley Beal, No. 10 pick to the Nets

Proposed Trade

Suns receive: Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson

Nets receive: Bradley Beal, 2025 first-round pick (No. 10 overall)

Brooklyn has a flurry of cap space, but no sense of direction. They have guys like Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, but other than those two and Cam Thomas, the roster doesn't seem too well-rounded.

Despite that, landing Beal could be an intriguing move for them. Reports have suggested that the Nets would like another high to mid-level lottery pick, and Phoenix has just that.

For a move to take place, though, the Suns would have to eat some of Beal's salary. Even if it's paying him $30 of his $50 million this season and stretching, that does wonders for the team.

Article Continues Below

It can push them out of the second apron — that is if they release both Vasilije Micic and Cody Martin (which is quite likely). Being in the first apron isn't ideal, but there are less restrictions than the second.

In that case, the Suns would have mid-level exception opportunities and a chance to revamp the roster around the new duo of Booker and Jalen Green.

The Suns can get an elite return for No. 10 pick, Bradley Beal

Johnson is a former member of the Suns, but has transformed into a quality player since leaving the Valley. He's still the remarkable shooter, but has turned into a more complete player.

His ball-handling has improved along with his slashing and overall confidence. Being the top option on a limited Nets roster might've been the ultimate proving ground that he's capable of being an elite scorer.

Johnson had career-highs in just about every category, with an increased role and minutes workload. His chemistry with a new-look Suns team could be interesting.

However, playing off the ball and being that tertiary and sometimes secondary option can unlock the depths of the new-look offense.

On the flip side, Claxton brings a level of toughness, grit, defense, and versatility that Phoenix has missed at the center position. After cycling through Jusuf Nurkic and Nick Richards, the current Nets big man brings a legitimate presence inside.

He's the ideal pick-and-roll partner for Booker and Green. Furthermore, his athleticism complements them well as a shot blocker and a much-needed rebounder.

Will a trade of this caliber happen?

You never know. But it might be worth looking into, given the volatility of the Suns over the past 48 hours. Trading Durant might've been the first domino in an eventful, yet potentially optimistic offseason.