The Phoenix Suns are trading 15-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Durant, 36, had been the key topic of trade discussions across the NBA since the Suns' season came to an end. After hearing his name involved in trade dialogue near the trade deadline in February, it had become clear that Durant's marriage with Phoenix had come to an end.

With owner Mat Ishbia and new general manager Brian Gregory determined to get a deal done before the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, the Suns ultimately settled with what Houston was offering despite asking for multiple first-round picks and young talents, such as Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard.

The Rockets had made it abundantly clear that they were not going to be increasing their offer knowing that Durant wanted to join them, and now they add the future Hall of Famer in search of a title.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly.