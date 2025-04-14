As the Phoenix Suns have officially fired Mike Budenholzer following a 36-46 season, it marked the third head coach in three years for the franchise. However, Taylor Jenkins and Michael Malone were recently fired and could be immediate targets.

Since firing Monty Williams at the end of the 2022-23 season, the Suns have been to the first round and then missed the playoffs the year prior.

However, there are some notable names on the market for the franchise to take a look at. To salvage the franchise and its star players, here are two coaches that the franchise should target.

The Suns should target Taylor Jenkins

After Jenkins was abruptly fired by the Memphis Grizzlies, it sparked a serious outcry. There were some serious question marks surrounding the move, considering Memphis was a No. 2 seed when they fired him.

Now, they are in the play-in game against the Golden State Warriors.

Despite that though, Jenkins had a fruitful six seasons with the Grizzlies. In two of those years, he racked up 50+ wins and led them to some major success.

While the playoffs didn't pan out, it didn't prevent many from thinking that Jenkins would be the next great head coach.

After all, his offensive system allowed guys like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr to flourish. In the 2021-22 season where they won 56 games, the offense was firing.

They were second in points per game, as well as third in pace. He loves his teams to push the ball in transition, something that is much needed for today's NBA.

Plus, he is only 40 years old and has shown an ability to relate to his players.

Although he was fired abruptly, he might have the potential to turn around the franchise, if they choose to keep building around Devin Booker.

It could be a gamble but the results can be fruitful.

The Suns could hire Michael Malone

One of the more shocking pieces of news was the Denver Nuggets firing Malone. He was in a similar spot to Jenkins in the eyes of NBA fans.

However, Malone has one thing that Jenkins doesn't, and it's one that could entice the Suns front office.

A championship.

Malone helped the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Finals. While a majority of that was because of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, it doesn't eliminate what he did as a head coach.

Since the 2017-18 season, he has had 46+ wins in every season. Even though the firing came abruptly, he helped Denver secure a No. 4 seed.

While that has changed since the firing, it was more of a cultural move on behalf of the front office.

One of the things that would be essential for this veteran team is to have his voice. Malone is extremely assertive and isn't afraid to call out his star players.

It would be a welcome sight of accountability and transparency, something the organization hasn't had for quite some time. Still, those issues were what got him fired.

If he were to be hired by the Suns, the same thing that might get him hired could get him hired.

When would they hire either Taylor Jenkins or Michael Malone?

Both coaches bring different elements of the game to their respective teams. However, there might be more longevity with Jenkins, as opposed to Malone.

After all, the Grizzlies were the No. 2 seed with Morant and Jackson Jr suffering injuries throughout the season.

Players like GG Jackson and Santi Adama have flourished in his system. That could be the same for guys like Oso Ighodaro and Ryan Dunn.

Either way, the Suns have plenty of decisions to make at the position. At this point, it seems that Malone and Jenkins could be the two names that they narrowed down their selection to.