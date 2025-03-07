Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in the world. He's also a shoo-in for the Basketball Hall of Fame, having earned NBA MVP honors to go along with two NBA championships and Finals MVPs. However, his career isn't exactly perfect. With the Phoenix Suns possibly looking to trade Durant in the offseason, here are the 10 biggest stains on Kevin Durant's legacy, ranked.

1. Forming a super team with the Warriors to win all of his titles

Durant received a lot of flak for his free agency move in 2016, when he decided to take his talents to Golden State. The 2014 NBA MVP teamed up with the 2016 NBA Finalists, the Golden State Warriors. This team was fresh from a historic 73-9 record to go along with eliminating Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. While he did win back-to-back NBA titles with the Warriors, it was more of a black eye in his legacy rather than milestones in the eyes of his critics.

2. Blowing 3-1 lead in 2016 Western Conference Finals against Warriors

Speaking of the Warriors, prior to joining them, Durant battled them in the 2016 Western Conference Finals. It was a painful series for the Thunder, as they originally raced out to a 3-1 series lead. However, the hot-shooting Warriors climbed their way out to become one of 13 teams to complete the feat in postseason history at the expense of Durant and the Thunder.

3. Kevin Durant failing to win a championship with the Nets

After his stint with the Warriors, Durant formed another super team in Brooklyn, as he paired with Kyrie Irving. They paraded several former All-Stars as well, including the likes of James Harden, Ben Simmons, Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, and Jarrett Allen.

But despite several star-studded iterations of the Nets led by the duo, Durant and Irving hardly stayed together on the court for various reasons, including injuries and suspensions. In fact, the Nets never even went past the second round during Durant's tenure.

4. Kevin Durant's 2022 first-round series vs. Boston Celtics

Speaking of playing for the Nets, Durant had a forgettable playoff run in 2022 as Brooklyn suffered a first-round exit at the hands of eventual NBA Finalists the Boston Celtics. In Game 1, Durant struggled mightily from the field, finishing with 23 points but on an inefficient 9-of-24 from the field shooting overall and 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.

In the closeout game, the two-time NBA champion scored 39 points but only made 13-of-31 from the floor and 3-of-11 from three-point land. He was ultimately outplayed by Jayson Tatum as KD suffered the first sweep of his NBA career.

5. Grizzlies upset Kevin Durant's top-seeded Thunder at 2013 2nd round

The Thunder finished the 2012-13 season at the top of the West with a strong 60-22 record. However, in the second round of the playoffs, the team faced a pesky Memphis Grizzlies squad, who were the fifth seed. The Grizzlies took care of business against the Thunder in five games.

Although some would argue that the Thunder lost Russell Westbrook to injury for the rest of the postseason, basketball is still played with 12 players in the roster. Moreover, Durant also had a poor showing in the series clincher, posting 21 points on just 5-of-21 shooting from the floor and 0-of-4 from downtown.

6. Kevin Durant failing to win a title with the Thunder

Not winning a championship with the Thunder kind of hurts the legacy of Durant. In fact, he needed a move to Golden State and a proven championship team to allow him to reach the pinnacle of the NBA. To this day, he has some unfinished business in Oklahoma City. By leading the team to the 2012 NBA Finals, it certainly showed that the team under Durant's era had the tools to win it all. Unfortunately, a move to join Stephen Curry in Golden State altered his legacy, at least in the eyes of his critics.

7. 2024 first-round sweep at the hands of the Timberwolves

After his first full season with the Suns, Durant led the team to a respectable 49-33 record for the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Facing the Minnesota Timberwolves, everyone expected it to be a tight series. Surprisingly, it turned out to be a masterful sweep by the Timberwolves. Durant played relatively well, averaging 26.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. However, it turned out to be the second sweep of his NBA career.

8. Kevin Durant's playoff slump since leaving Golden State

It hasn't been greener pastures for KD since he left Golden State. After helping the team win two straight NBA championships, the two-time Finals MVP has never been able to replicate his success elsewhere. Whether it's in Brooklyn or Phoenix, Durant is going through a playoff slump, posting a 16-20 record in postseason play. He has also yet to go past the second round, capped off by two first-round sweeps.

9. Tying Michael Jordan's playoff record for missed shots since 1984

Durant is regarded as one of the best scorers in the game, having earned the scoring champion multiple times in his decorated career. However, against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2016 Playoffs, the Slim Reaper labored in Game 2. Durant finished with 21 points but only shot 7-of-33 from the field and 2-of-11 from beyond the arc. His performance allowed him to tie Michael Jordan's record, in a negative manner. It was the most misses in an NBA playoff game since 1984 with 26.

10. Kevin Durant bricking at the 2012 Three-Point Shooting Contest

There's no question that Durant is one of the best scorers in league history. He's also a respectable 38.7% shooter from beyond the arc throughout his career. However, the Three-Point Shooting Contest isn't exactly catered to his style of play. At the 2011 edition, Durant finished the first round with only six points. It's the second fewest points scored by a player in a single round.