The iconic Phoenix Suns star duo of Amar'e Stoudemire and Steve Nash almost didn't come to fruition, as Kobe Bryant was a big option for the latter.

Stoudemire appeared on an episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast with former star teammate Carmelo Anthony being the host. He played five seasons with Anthony during their time as teammates on the New York Knicks from 2011 to 2015.

Stoudemire recalled his stint with the Suns from 2002 to 2010, specifically the year 2004. He was in aggressive pursuit of a star player to being to Phoenix, naming Nash, Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal as his top three.

“I went to Dallas to go help recruit Steve. I flew on a private plane with the owners, coaches, the GM. That was new for me bro, I was 20 years old. I’m on the plane with the owners we’re flying a private jet and we’re going to try to recruit Steve Nash because it was an option whether to try and get Shaq, Kobe, or Nash. So Dallas was going back and forth with Shaq, I think Mark Cuban was trying to figure out, we’re trying to sign Shaq. So Nash was like I’m here waiting guys, you’ve got to tell me something. We’re like Nash, we’re here for you bro. We’re coming to get you. My pitch was, Nash, I can’t be stopped, I had a lot of confidence,” Stoudemire said at the 18:06 mark.

“I’m like we need a point guard. We have Shawn Marion, we have Joe Johnson, we have all these pieces, we need a point guard.”

How Amar'e Stoudemire played throughout NBA career

Even though Amar'e Stoudemire and Steve Nash didn't win a championship together, there was no doubt on the impact they left on the Suns.

The Suns were active as playoff contenders with the duo from 2004 to 2010, reaching the Western Conference Finals twice in 2005 and 2010. Stoudemire earned five All-Star selections and landed on multiple All-NBA teams, cementing himself as one of the best big men in the 2000s.

As for Nash, he left his mark as one of the greatest players in franchise history. He took home two MVPs, earning six All-Star selections as he won the assist title five times.

Phoenix fans can have disappointed towards the fact that they never got to see a Finals appearance with this duo. However, they can be happy to have witnessed entertaining, high-tempo basketball from these two stars.