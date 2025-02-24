The Phoenix Suns are 1-2 since the All-Star break, and Kevin Durant isn't pleased. He caught the eye of Bill Simmons during Thursday's 120-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Although Durant had a tough realization after Sunday's ugly loss, Simmons was still stuck on Thursday's game.

He explained more on his podcast regarding his initial thoughts of seeing the Suns in person for the first time this season.

“The Suns were absolutely alarming in person,” Simmons said. “There are no other words. Oh my God, I mean, we were pretty close to the bench, so I could really watch it. They weren’t talking to each other. You know you judge certain things, like how many guys get up after a big play on the bench.

“What are guys doing during timeouts? What happens when a star player walks by his coach? Does he acknowledge him, does he talk to him, does he just kind of stomp by? Does one of the star players yell at the coach? Well, KD yelled at Bud twice during that game.”

Simmons is referring to an instance where Durant called out his head coach for a play. It was also that the Suns star picked up a technical foul against Chris Paul. The two were jawing back and forth, so it might've been emotions getting the best of him. Either way, it wasn't a good look.

Bill Simmons's concerns regarding Kevin Durant echo around Suns

Much of the concerns surrounding Durant came as a result of the NBA trade deadline. While the Suns said they would listen to any Durant offer, they never said they would throw him into an actual trade. When he got wind of it, he shut it down immediately.

As a result, there have been rumors that have circulated about his desire to stay in Phoenix. He's echoed time and time again that he remains committed to the organization. Either way, it doesn't explain the lack of success coming out of the All-Star break. A 1-2 record isn't appealing, as well as Phoenix currently being out of the play-in race, let alone the playoffs.

A team with three players as talented as Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal that is struggling this much doesn't make sense. They have the toughest remaining schedule in the league. As long as the season continues, Durant will be a part of the Suns. Simmons's point about the All-Star still radiates.

At this point, whatever happens in the offseason remains to be seen, but people might've gotten an early glimpse.