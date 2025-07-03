A day after the Milwaukee Bucks waived and stretched out Damian Lillard's contract, Phoenix Suns fans are looking to get in on the action.

In other words, they're hoping the Suns would do the same for star player Bradley Beal.

However, NBA insider Bobby Marks is adamant that the Suns aren't in a position to duplicate such a move. He said as much on The Ryen Russillo Podcast.

In part because they had already done the same for players Nassir Little and EJ Liddell.

“It's not going to be the Lillard one because here's the thing with Beal. Lillard and him are different because Phoenix has already waved and stretched Nassir Little and I think EJ Liddell or something like that. So they already got like three and a half million on the books. So you can't just wave and stretch Beal without doing a buyout because it would exceed the 15% of the cap.” he said.

According to Sports Illustrated, Little will be paid $3.1 million annually until the end of the 2031 season. He was also owed $22 million over a three-year period.

As for Liddell, the Suns owe him $706,898 per season for the next three years. To sum up, the Suns would exceed their cap of 15% if they do the same for Beal.

Beal has been with the Suns since 2023. He has two years remaining on his $110.8 million deal with the organization, which includes a player option for the second year.

Article Continues Below

Furthermore, Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract, which prohibits the Suns from trading him without his consent.

The potential solution for the Suns

With the clause in his contract, Beal could take on the lead on requesting a trade. The Suns could explore potential destinations that suit his needs.

In fact, the Los Angeles Clippers are rumored to acquire Beal if the Suns move ahead with a buyout.

Speaking of which, it would be a cost effective option for the organization to pay Beal what's left on his contract and he become a free agent.

The Suns wouldn't have to continue paying a higher salary if he stays nor be constrained by the no-trade clause.