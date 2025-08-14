Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams entered the 2024 NFL Draft as the consensus top prospect, but not every coach was convinced he would succeed at the professional level. Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, widely regarded as one of the league’s top offensive minds, had significant reservations about Williams during the pre-draft process.

According to an excerpt from Seth Wickersham’s book “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,” Payton scouted Williams despite knowing Denver would not have a chance to select him with the first overall pick.

While Payton praised Williams’ arm talent from his time at USC, he questioned his processing speed. He noted too many missed opportunities on the field. Payton told Wickersham he saw open receivers that Williams did not spot quickly enough. That worried Payton about how the quarterback would handle failure at the NFL level.

Payton uses a formula that weighs negative plays in college. Williams’ number ranked worse than both Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick, and Bo Nix, whom Denver selected with the 12th pick. The data reflected concerns about holding the ball too long and taking unnecessary sacks.

Sean Payton's comments about Bears quarterback Caleb Williams sting

Those concerns surfaced in Williams’s rookie season with the Bears. The No. 1 overall pick showed flashes of brilliance. He also struggled with decision-making speed and absorbed a league-high 68 sacks. He finished with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, six interceptions, a 62.5 percent completion rate, and 489 rushing yards as Chicago stumbled to a 5-12 record.

The Bears’ offensive struggles were compounded by coaching instability, which contributed to a 10-game losing streak. Williams’ resilience stood out as he played every game and maintained a positive presence in the locker room despite the difficult season.

Chicago now turns to new head coach Ben Johnson to accelerate Williams’ development. For a franchise that has seen recent quarterbacks like Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields falter in part because of slow processing, Payton’s early warnings highlight what may be the most critical hurdle for Williams to clear.

If Williams can adjust to the speed of the professional game, his arm strength and mobility give the Bears a chance to finally stabilize their long-troubled quarterback position.