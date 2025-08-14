Rasheee Rice playing this season for the Kansas City Chiefs has been uncertain after it was ruled by a Dallas County judge that he was sentenced to five years' probation and 30 days of jail time for a car crash that happened in 2024.

Rice is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the league on Sept 30 in New York. This means that Rice is now likely to be able to play the first four weeks of this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“With Rashee Rice’s hearing now on track for Sept. 30, this would make him eligible to play the first four weeks of the season with games against the Chargers in Brazil, the Eagles, at the Giants and the Ravens,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Before the news of the disciplinary hearing, there were thoughts that Rice would receive a multi-game suspension, but it was not certain how long it would be. In March 2024, Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus, driving at a speed of 199 mph before the collision. At least seven people were injured in the crash.

Article Continues Below

Rice's lawyer released a statement on his behalf after he was sentenced.

“Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas,” the statement said. “There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart.

If the Chiefs can get Rice for the first four games of the season, he will bolster the offense with his speed and ability to take the top off the defense. Patrick Mahomes has raved about the air attack for this upcoming season, and it could look even better with Rice in the picture.